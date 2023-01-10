Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,926 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

