3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

