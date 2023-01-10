First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,532,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 854,869 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

