Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

