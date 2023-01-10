SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $267,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

