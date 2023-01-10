Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.23.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

