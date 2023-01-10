Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 10,733 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PXD opened at $230.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

