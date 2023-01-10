IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

