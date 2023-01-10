Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 800 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $160.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $232.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

