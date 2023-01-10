New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,379 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 747,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $61,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,811 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

