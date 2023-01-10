Truist Financial Corp Has $9.27 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

