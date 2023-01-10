Truist Financial Corp Sells 642 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $681.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $777.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.