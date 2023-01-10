Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

ILMN stock opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

