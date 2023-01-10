Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,900 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

