The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

