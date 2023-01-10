Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,420 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX Stock Performance

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.38. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.