Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

