US Bancorp DE Sells 14,233 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

