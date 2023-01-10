Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

