Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $306,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hess by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

