Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 88 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $281.21 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.95 and a 200-day moving average of $307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

