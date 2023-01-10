US Bancorp DE Has $17.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,234 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

