AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

