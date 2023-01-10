Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 77,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.43.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.