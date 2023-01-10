Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Pfizer worth $293,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

