Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,702,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $599,415,000 after buying an additional 1,271,618 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,422,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $476,999,000 after buying an additional 1,109,007 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.