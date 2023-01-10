Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

