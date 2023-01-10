MTM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

