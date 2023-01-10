ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 5,030 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

