Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average of $202.97. The company has a market capitalization of $411.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

