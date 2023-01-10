VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,050 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.