Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

