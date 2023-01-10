Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $175.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

