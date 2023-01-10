Washington Federal (WAFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Washington Federal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WAFD opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after buying an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 70.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 526,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

