Aspiriant LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

