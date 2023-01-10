Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,291 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,011. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of -273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

