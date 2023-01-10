Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $329.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.63.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

