Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30.

