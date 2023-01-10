American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,182,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

AXP stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

