Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

