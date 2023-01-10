Aspiriant LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Adobe Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.38 and a 200 day moving average of $349.74.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

