Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $11,223,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

