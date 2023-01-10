Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

