EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,809,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.