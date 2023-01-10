Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

American Express stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $149.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

