Mizuho Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Neutral

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.0 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

