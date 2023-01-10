KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th.

KB Home Trading Down 0.4 %

KB Home stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 50.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 144,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after buying an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 94.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 101,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

