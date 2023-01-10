FY2023 Earnings Estimate for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American International Group in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

American International Group Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.