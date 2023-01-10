FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised by Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $17.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $19.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.69 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $274.72 on Tuesday. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

