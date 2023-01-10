Northeast Investment Management Sells 266 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.83. The firm has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.